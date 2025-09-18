SPEEDBOAT killer Jack Shepherd is back behind bars after breaking his early release licence.
The 37-year-old, who married and moved to an isolated cottage in Llangattock Lingoed just nine weeks after the River Thames death of 24-year-old Tinder date Charlotte Brown, was released half way through his six-year sentence for manslaughter in January 2024.
Self-styled Casanova Shepherd was driving his victim in a high-speed drunken speedboat ride on the Thames in December 2015, when they capsized late at night near Wandsworth Bridge and Charlotte died.
Later charged over the booze-filled tragedy, the website designer then went on the run for 10 months and failed to appear at his trial.
He was convicted in his absence of manslaughter by gross negligence, before giving himself up in the eastern European country of Georgia, from where he was extradited.
Jailed for six years over Ms Brown's death, he was also convicted of a charge of assaulting a barman with a vodka bottle in Devon while on bail, and jailed for an additional four years.
But having been released from HMP Dovegate in Staffordshire half way through his sentence, he has now been returned to jail 20 months on.
The nature of the breach has not been specified, but a prison service spokesperson said: “As this case shows, we do not hesitate to send offenders back to prison if they break the rules.'”
According to The Sun, Charlotte's father, Graham Brown said Shepherd is “back where he belongs”.
“I’ve always believed that Shepherd is a narcissist. He’s never shown remorse for his part in the death of my daughter.... I’ll never forgive him and still believe he poses a risk to females.”
The trial death heard that his 14ft-long speedboat was defective, he drove at high speed and there were no lifejackets on the craft, which he launched late at night in the middle of winter.
Shepherd had carried out his speedboat seduction routine on a string of women, it was also revealed.
Having wined and dined Charlotte at the upmarket Shard restaurant, where he bought vodka and two bottles of wine, he then opened champagne on the boat.
But disaster happened when the boat flipped, throwing both into the freezing Thames.
Shepherd and Ms Brown were recovered from the water, but Charlotte died due to cold water immersion.
Witnesses said he appeared drunk, but tests on Ms Brown's body showed she had only drunk a moderate amount.
Within weeks, Shepherd had moved to a local cottage after marrying his childhood sweetheart the day after a second police interview under caution.
They had a child together within a year of the accident, but in September 2017 he was charged with manslaughter and bailed to appear for trial at the Old Bailey in April 2018.
Shepherd failed to appear, and it later transpired that he had split from his newly-wed wife and child and gone on the run.
In January 2019 he reappeared in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi – where he had been living the high life and enjoying drunken nights out and ski trips – after being persuaded by his new lover, a local TV journalist, to hand himself in.
