Visitors and food vendors may have descended on Abergavenny from all over the country on the weekend, but it was the town’s local businesses that provided a warm welcome to everyone who was here for the annual food festival.
The town once again proved why it is at the heart of Wales’ food scene as crowds turned out for the annual Food Festival despite a Saturday of heavy rain. Although, the sunshine and the crowds came on the Sunday.
Among those attending was South Wales East Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones, who praised both the organisers and the range of local and Welsh businesses taking part.
Ms Jones said, “It was a fantastic festival and a real celebration of food and community. The weather did not put people off and it was brilliant to see so many enjoying everything the festival had to offer.”
“For me it was all about the food, from incredibly succulent steak to carrot, pineapple, and walnut cake from local business Madame Fromage! We were spoilt for choice! Absolutely delicious.”
She added that events like this are vital for the local economy and the businesses that are open throughout the year form the backbone of a busy market town.
“It was wonderful to see small local and Welsh businesses showcasing their produce,” the Senedd Member said.
“Festivals like this give them a great platform to connect with customers and remind us all why Monmouthshire is such a strong food destination.”
The Senedd Member for South Wales East also said the town shone despite the grey skies on Saturday.
“It was great to see so many visitors come to our town and enjoy all that it has to offer. Tourism is vital for our Country, and the Abergavenny Food Festival is a great way to showcase why so many people visit us every year.”
