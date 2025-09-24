The council says the commitment represents a significant milestone in its ambitions to enable people to walk, wheel and cycle instead of using their car between Llanfoist and Abergavenny town centre.
The council has also appointed Balfour Beatty as the main contractor to carry out the works.
“I am very pleased that we have reached this major milestone in creating the Llanfoist to Castle Meadows Active Travel Bridge,” said Cllr Sara Burch, Monmouthshire County Council Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism.
“The bridge will not only provide a better connection for people to access the town centre of Abergavenny, but also the beautiful green space that Castle Meadows provides our residents.”
A sum of £10.4 million from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund has been welcomed by the local authority to go towards this project, but that is only half of the original suggestion made by Monmouthshire Council for the total project.
While the original full Abergavenny strategic scheme was estimated at approximately £20 million, the project has been designed to focus on delivering the Active Travel crossing, a clear priority for the community and aligned with the current funding available.
The council says it remains firmly committed to delivering a safe and accessible active travel route that will connect Llanfoist with Abergavenny town centre.
“This is a complex project which has been many years in the making and will take several years to complete because of the constraints of working in a way that respects the biodiversity of the river Usk and the meadows,” Cllr Burch continued.
“We will continue to seek further funding to complete the extended network of paths linking to the new bridge.”
