Any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of Ambleside Primrose Green Raglan Usk, NP15 2DU, who died on 14/03/2025, are required to send written particulars to GWYN JAMES SOLICITORS, 15 Church Street, Monmouth, NP25 3BX on or before 02/12/2025. After this date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.