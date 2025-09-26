Application to change operator’s license
Suez Recycling & Recovery UK Ltd has applied to amend its operator’s licence to include one additional trailer at its Llanfoist site near Abergavenny. Locals who believe the change may affect their land use or enjoyment have 21 days to submit written objections to the Traffic Commissioner. Full guidance is available at gov.uk.
Temporary Road Closure in Grosmont for Water Works
Monmouthshire County Council has issued a temporary closure of Danygraig Road, Grosmont, from 7–9 October 2025 to allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out essential works safely. The affected stretch runs 325m from the junction with New Inn Road. A signed diversion is in place via New Inn Road, New Line Road, Cefn Llaithan Road, and Great House Road. Reasonable property access will be maintained.
Temporary Road Closures in Abergavenny for Sewer Repairs
Monmouthshire County Council has announced temporary closures on Lion Street and Market Street, Abergavenny, from 3–17 October 2025 for essential sewer works. Brewery Yard Car Park access will be maintained via reversed one-way systems and suspended no-entry restrictions. Diversions will be signposted via King Street, A40, Pen-Y-Pound, Park Crescent, and B4521. The order is enforceable under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Nant-Y-Derry Road Closure for Brickwork Repairs
Monmouthshire County Council will temporarily close Nant-Y-Derry Road, Goytre, for brickwork repairs from 3–5 October 2025. Closures will run from 08:00–16:00 on 3 October and overnight from 21:00–07:00 on 4–5 October. Affected section is ~150m from Church Road junction. Diversions via Church Road, Newtown Road, and Star Road will be in place. Access for fronting properties will be maintained.
Rolling Road Closures for BT Works in Llantilio Crossenny
Monmouthshire County Council has announced phased road closures in Llantilio Crossenny from 6–23 October 2025, between 09:30–15:30, for essential BT works. Roads affected include Old Ross Road, Whitecastle Road, and Tre-Llwyfan Lane. Rolling closures and signed diversions will be in place to maintain access. The order is enforceable under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Appeal for the estate of Glyn Powell
Any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of Ambleside Primrose Green Raglan Usk, NP15 2DU, who died on 14/03/2025, are required to send written particulars to GWYN JAMES SOLICITORS, 15 Church Street, Monmouth, NP25 3BX on or before 02/12/2025. After this date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.
