Two stalwarts of cycling in Abergavenny have been inducted into their sport’s hall of fame for their contributions both in and outside the competitive arena.
On an evening which saw CC Abergavenny - Owen Associates return home from a successful ceremony on Saturday September 27, two of the town’s most revered names were recognised for their work.
Bill Owen MBE was inducted into the Beicio Cymru Hall of Fame for his Exemplary Service to the Sport in Wales, which is for individuals who have made an exceptional contribution outside the competitive arena. The award typically goes to coaches, officials, volunteers, event organisers and more.
“I’ve been working to promote cycling my whole life, from the lower levels of the sport right to the top” Bill said as he picked up his certificate on stage.
“I’ve never had any other hobbies. It’s always been cycling ever since I can remember, so I am thrilled to have been recognised.”
The former Welsh champion was lucky enough to present French cyclist, Romain Gregoire, with the stage 5 winner’s jersey at the recent Tour of Britain stage, where Wales’ only Tour de France winner, Geraint Thomas, finished the penultimate stage of his career.
Tim Davies was also inducted into the same Hall of Fame for the Athletic Achievement Award, for retired - or near-retired - elite athletes with a strong international record. Previous winners in this category have included medallists at the Olympics, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
Davies is a National Mountain Bike Champion in the Grand Veteran category and once scored a fifth place finish World Masters Cyclocross Championships.
Upon collecting his award, he was asked what he was most proud of in a stellar competitive career.
Speaking at the ceremony, his answer was simply “Being Welsh.”
“There are some true legends here as well that I’ve known since I was about 11 or 12. They’re the true heroes of the sport.”
