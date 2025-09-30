SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service is proud to recognise the vital role that Reservists and veterans play in strengthening their service, following the announcement that SWFRS has received the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.
Reservists bring with them skills, resilience, and discipline gained through military training. These qualities enhance emergency response, strengthen teamwork, and ensure public safety.
Among those making a difference is Troop Admin Sergeant Chris Locke, a dedicated firefighter with Green Watch at Pontypridd Fire Station and a Reservist with 157 Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, based at Maindy Barracks, Cardiff.
Chris joined the service eight years ago as a retained firefighter, before transferring to whole time service three years ago. Alongside this, he has served for more than a decade as an Army Reservist, balancing two demanding roles with determination and pride.
“Becoming a firefighter was a childhood dream,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to help people. It can be stressful juggling both jobs, but I’ve great support from my wife, my sons, and both employers. It really is the best of both worlds.”
Chris credits his military training for developing his resilience, fitness, and leadership- skills he applies daily in the Fire Service.
“The mental resilience, teamwork, and even adventure training all builds you up. Every day as a firefighter is different, it’s just one big adventure and i get such a sense of belonging, not just to my watch, but to the wider community.”
As a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, the SWFRS actively supports veterans, Reservists, and their families.
Chief of Staff Jake Alpert said: “Reservists bring a wealth of professional skills to our service, including discipline and the ability to perform under pressure. We are committed to supporting them in their dual roles, and we are proud of their dedication to both civilian and military service.”
“We were honoured to receive the ERS Gold Award at HMS Cambria. At SWFRS, we deeply value the skills, leadership, and commitment of veterans and Reservists, and we remain dedicated to being an Armed Forces friendly employer. This award reflects both the progress we’ve made and our ongoing commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.”
The ERS Gold Award, presented by the Military of Defence, recognises employers who go above and beyond in their support for Reservists and veterans, To achieve Gold, organisations must:
- Provide at least 10 days’ additional paid leave for Reservists
- Implement HR policies for veterans and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers
- Advocate for Defence across their network and sectors
- Demonstrate long-term commitment beyond the minimum requirements.
SWFRS was one of 12 Welsh organisations to receive the Gold Award this year, presented during a ceremony at HMS Cambria in Cardiff Bay on September 25.
The event was hosted by Sian Lloyd and attended by senior Armed Forces representatives including Commodore Tris Kirkwood OBE ADC, Brigadier Mark Davies CBE, and Air Commodore Rob Woods OBE.
Chris Locke offered simple advice to anyone considering following in his footsteps:
“Give it a go. You never know what opportunities will come your way.”
