RAGLAN locals Beverly Jones and Margaret Lawrence organised a coffee morning this week at St Cadoc’s Church to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Laura Anne Jones MS said, “It was wonderful to be able to support the Macmillan Cymru Coffee Morning in St Cadoc’s Church in Raglan and catch up with familiar faces, as well as meet new ones.”
Macmillan Cancer Support does fantastic work helping people and families affected by cancer – offering emotional, practical, and financial support when it is needed most.
If you’re hosting or attending a Macmillan Coffee Morning this week, thank you – every penny raised makes a difference.”
Ms Jones also praised the hard work of organisers Beverly Jones and Margaret Lawrence, and thanked everyone who supported the event.
