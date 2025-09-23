MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has launched its 2025 resident survey to gain valuable feedback on everyday life in the county.
This initiative is part of the council’s ongoing commitment to engaging with residents to understand what matters to them.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “We want to hear your thoughts on living in Monmouthshire, your experiences in your local area, your opinions on the council’s services, and your involvement in your local community.”
This is the second year that the council is conducting the survey, which provides resdidents with the opportunity to give their feedback on the quality of the local environment as well as satisfaction with services such as education, social care, transport, recycling, libraries and leisure centres, The results of the 2024 survey can be viewed here: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/monmouthshire-resident-survey/
The survey is open to all Monmouthshire residents until October 31.
Hosted by Data Cymru as part of their National Resident Survey, the survey is designed to support local councils in increasing their understanding of performance and perception.
You can take part in the survey today by visiting Let’s Talk Monmouthshire here: www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/resident-survey-2025 or pick a paper copy up at your local community hub or leisure centre.
