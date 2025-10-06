In an astonishing and superb afternoon at Keep Wales Tidy's annual 'Tidy Wales Awards' at Llandudno's Venue Cymru last week, Keep Abergavenny Tidy swept the board, winning not only the 'Cleaner Communities Award' for which it had entered, but also achieving the Outstanding Achievement Award for all of Wales.
The latter, in the words of Keep Wales Tidy, 'recognises the best of the best', and in so doing the judges from Keep Wales Tidy and the award's sponsor 'Wales and West Housing', concluded that the efforts of KAT exceeded those of not only the seven other category winners on the day but the more than 200 entries from across Wales for the 2025 prize.
Not only did the group win the coveted annual trophy but also received a £100 gardening voucher from the main sponsors as well as a Litter Picking Cart courtesy of Helping Hand Environmental. Both will be put to good use for the betterment of Abergavenny and neighbouring communities.
When introducing the Cleaner Communities Award, Keep Wales Tidy's Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire described it as one of the most competitive categories ever this year. KAT faced competition from Cefn Community Council in North East Wales, and from Litter out of Llanelli. His introductory words for KAT stated, 'Since relaunching in 2019, Keep Abergavenny Tidy has gone from strength to strength, with more than 60 active members collecting around 90 bags of litter each month. From streets and parks to rivers and alleyways, KAT tackles hotspots, supports Wales in Bloom, and works closely with local councils, schools and community groups. Their efforts not only keep Abergavenny and surrounding communities clean, but also build pride, connection, and environmental awareness'.
After speeches and other contributions from S4C presenter Dafydd Wyn; the chair of National Trust Cymru's Advisory Council, Joe Wilkins, and the Group Chief Executive of Wales and West Housing, Anne Hinchey, Owen Derbyshire stated that the judges 'were truly impressed by the Keep Abergavenny Tidy group's remarkable growth and collaborative working'. In what will be a real filip to the group, he concluded by saying that KAT's 'dedication and impact stood out among a strong field of nominees...and that in an uncertain world your passion and commitment provide real hope'.
Keep Wales Tidy is the charity committed to working with local communities across Wales to protect our environment now and for the future.
“Practically, we know that a good quality environment matters to people and that the benefits can make a real difference to our health, well-being, communities and to our economy. And crucially, it is great for nature too.
“Our vision as a charity is for a beautiful Wales cared for and enjoyed by everyone,” says the charity’s mission statement.
Since 1990, the Tidy Wales Awards have given Keep Wales Tidy the opportunity to shine a light on unsung environmental heroes across the country.
The 2025 awards ceremony, sponsored by Wales and West Housing, celebrated groups and individuals from across Wales at a prestigious award ceremony held in Llandudno and hosted by S4C presenter Dafydd Wyn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.