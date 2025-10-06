When introducing the Cleaner Communities Award, Keep Wales Tidy's Chief Executive Owen Derbyshire described it as one of the most competitive categories ever this year. KAT faced competition from Cefn Community Council in North East Wales, and from Litter out of Llanelli. His introductory words for KAT stated, 'Since relaunching in 2019, Keep Abergavenny Tidy has gone from strength to strength, with more than 60 active members collecting around 90 bags of litter each month. From streets and parks to rivers and alleyways, KAT tackles hotspots, supports Wales in Bloom, and works closely with local councils, schools and community groups. Their efforts not only keep Abergavenny and surrounding communities clean, but also build pride, connection, and environmental awareness'.