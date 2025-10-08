Two men from Abergavenny are travelling to Scotland as part of a determined crew to raise vital funds and awareness for a baby loss charity, as Baby Loss Awareness Week approaches.
Laith Hofayz, who is from the town, is one of three athletes who are going to be dropped in the North Sea off the east coast of Scotland before swimming to shore and cycling across the country’s nine highest peaks.
Alongside Matt and Jack Roberts, they will start in the North Sea off the coast of Buckie, Scotland to battle the rough October sea before hitting the shore and jumping onto bikes and cycling into the heart of the Cairngorm mountains.
“The challenge was Matt’s brainchild,” Laith told the Chronicle as he prepared to take off from Bristol Airport.
“We really wanted to do something that nobody else had ever done before, so the idea of including a swim at either end of our challenge in Scotland seemed like a good one.”
They will then cycle over to Fort William and complete the remaining 4x4000ft peaks in Lochaber before cycling out to the Atlantic ocean where they will swim out to the finish line.
After which, they will return to Wales to climb Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) on Wednesday October 15 to participate in the Wave of Light, which will mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness Day.
The other Abergavenny local taking part in the challenge is Kieran Dymond, who gave up a week of work to support the athletes by driving the bikes and other equipment around the country for the week alongside Tom Simpson and Attila Hadju.
Completing the crew will be the expert media team including photographer, Rhiannon Bater and videographers, Lydia Bush and Finley Ratnett.
They’re supporting the charity, Sands, which provides a safe, understanding and caring community for anyone touched by pregnancy or baby loss.
Sands offers support including a confidential telephone helpline, email support, and online group sessions. They also have social media groups helping people connect wherever they are, and free resources for partners, siblings, grandparents, and wider family and friends.
Laith tragically lost two of his children. Sami was born and passed away in January 2006, and sadly went through another baby loss before the birth of his second daughter.
But he is now the father of two daughters, aged 21 and 18, who are both kickboxing champions and attending university.
The crew are inviting anyone who wants to support their challenge to join them in Llanberis, North Wales, on Wednesday October 15 to walk with them for the Wave of Light at the end of their mammoth mission, while donations are also being welcomed online.
They’re already over halfway to their fundraising target of £20,000 for Sands, which can be added to by following justgiving.com/page/100strongofficial.
