In a UK first, an Abergavenny care home has published an interactive book containing the musical memories of the people living in the home.
A local charity is set to benefit from the sales of the work which has seen the home collaborate with others around the UK to gather the musical memories of previous generations.
The book titled Magical Musical Memories, will contain a variety of different songs songs chosen by the ladies and gentlemen who live in Foxhunters Care Community in Llanfoist.
Their favourite songs are included with others picked by residents living in four other care homes owned by luxury care home group, Dormy Care Communities, across the United Kingdom.
“We are thrilled to have been able to produce this book showcasing the musical memories of the ladies and gentlemen from Foxhunters,” said Leah Mort, Home Director at Foxhunters Care Community.
“From the songs that we danced to at our first school dance, to the albums that became the soundtrack of our lives, each memory is a testament to the ways in which music has shaped who we are and the moments that have defined us.
People who buy the book won’t only be able to read why a song has particularly special memories for residents, they will also be able to watch and listen to the song on YouTube by pointing their smartphone camera on the QR reader on each page.
From classical music by greats such as Mozart and Beethoven to more modern songs by the likes of Queen, Tom Jones and Cyndi Lauper, the book includes residents' favourite songs and any particular anecdotes/stories about them.
These were collated following interviews conducted with people who live in Foxhunters, as well as Brockington House Care Community in Hereford, Pine Martin Grange Care Community in Dorset, Bramshott Grange Care Community in Hampshire and Glenburnie Lodge Care Community in Wenvoe, near Cardiff.
“Music has the unique ability to transport us back to a specific time and place, stirring up memories that we may have long forgotten,” Leah continues.
“Through the recollections of these wonderful people, these memories will now live on forever.”
Among the residents at Foxhunters whose musical memories have been captured are Elvis obsessed Jane Harding, who reveals why The King is always on her mind, as well as Gladys Jones, who has chosen Lady in Red by Chris de Burgh because it reminds her of the red wedding dress she wore at her wedding.
Pauline Pritchard also contributed to the book with her favourite song, which is Morning of my Life by The Bee Gees because it reminds her of her late husband Alan.
Copies of the coffee table style book are being sold at £15 each and anyone interested in purchasing a copy can do so by contacting Foxhunters on 01873 593075. The home can take card payments over the phone and post the book out.
Foxhunters will be selecting a local charity to make a donation to from part of the sales of the book.
