An Abergavenny restaurant has been named as the best Italian in the country at the Food Awards Wales, while two Blaenavon chippies made the top three in their category.
Elgam Fish Bar brought home the top prise for the ‘Best Fish N’ Chips Establishment’ at the Food Awards Wales 2025, while another of the town’s famous takeaways, Heritage Plaice, was also recognised for excellence in the same category.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny restaurant, Casa Bianca, was also named the best Italian restaurant in Wales on the night and Turkish outlet Anatolian was also recognised for excellence in the Turkish Restaurant of the Year category.
“It’s an honour for us to highlight the top food establishments and businesses that have stood out amongst the rest in the Welsh food industry,” said Irfan Younis, a spokesperson for the Food Awards Wales.
“This year’s finalists reflect the resilience and creativity of countless chefs, producers, employees and managers who are always ensuring that locals and visitors eat well.”
“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
The awards look to honour the top culinary destinations in Wales while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest of products and amazing delights.
All those nominated are considered to be among the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros in Wales, as well as those that bring new tastes to Wales and explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures.
The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony that took place on Monday the 6th of October at the Marriott Hotel in Cardiff.
Abergavenny has already cemented itself as a destination for food lovers across the UK with its annual food festival. But seeing businesses who occupy the town throughout the year do so well will reinforce the message that the Monmouthshire market town is a destination for foodies all year round.
