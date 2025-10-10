MONMOUTHSHIRE MP Catherine Fookes held her first ‘Coffee with Cath’ event in Monmouth, bringing residents together to share their views, raise concerns, and discuss how to make the area an even better place to live.
The session, which took place on Wednesday, October 8, was part of Catherine’s work to listen to residents’ concerns and ensure their voices are heard in Westminster.
Ms Fookes, said: “I always pledged to do politics differently. To be the best MP possible, I need to be as accessible as possible- and this is just one of the many ways of doing exactly that.
“I really enjoyed meeting so many residents in Monmouth and hearing directly about the issues that matter most to them. We discussed a wide variety of topics such as better public transport, rivers, and our high streets.
“I will now produce a report from this discussion with an outline of actions we will take.
“It was also heartening to hear what people love about the area, including the community spirit, the huge number of volunteers and our incredible landscapes.
“I want to thank everyone who came along for taking the time to share their thoughts with me. I will be hosting more of these sessions right across Monmouthshire in the months ahead. So, keep an eye out.”
The informal coffee morning gave residents the opportunity to raise topics ranging from local services and community facilities to wider issues facing Monmouthshire.
Catherine has committed to holding more events like these, including supermarket surgeries and other local meetups, to continue following up on residents’ concerns and ensuring local voices are heard in Westminster.
