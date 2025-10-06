IN September 2023 as Covid was starting to become a memory in our minds two gentleman get talking and discovered that their love of Sea-Shanty, Folk and Country music could indeed be brought together in the way of a band, writes Beverley Jones.
They both knew a couple of others who they believed would enjoy being part of this venture so when Ian and Farmer Pete approached Tony, Leighton and Richard, ‘The Bootleggers’ were formed.
Fast forward a couple of years and now they are becoming a well-known local band, playing regular gigs both at events and for private functions.
Their upbeat, foot-tapping sound and their interaction with the audience, which always has a lot of humour thrown in, has made them a go to band for these genres of musical sound.
Having rehearsed in the glorious sunshine of 2025 in the barn at Farmer Pete’s local rural location they are proudly looking forward to representing Monmouthshire at the Cornwall Mevagissey Shanty Festival on October 17-19, where they will be joining 84 other bands at this year’s festival and treating the crowds to renditions of songs such as Whiskey in the Jar to the famous Johnny Cash tune Ring of Fire.
As winter closes in they will continue rehearsing in Gwehelog Hall situated just outside the village of Raglan where they regularly put on gigs to support the upkeep of the hall.
Those who have gone along to their events can assure you that it is well and truly worth the £5 entry fee.
If you would like to see them before their next local gig at Gwehelog, you can find them at the Greyhound, Usk on the third Thursday of every month, call 01291 672505 to book your table.
You can also follow them at the Bootleggers - Foot Tapping Sea Shanties, Country, Folk and Pop Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.