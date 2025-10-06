Having rehearsed in the glorious sunshine of 2025 in the barn at Farmer Pete’s local rural location they are proudly looking forward to representing Monmouthshire at the Cornwall Mevagissey Shanty Festival on October 17-19, where they will be joining 84 other bands at this year’s festival and treating the crowds to renditions of songs such as Whiskey in the Jar to the famous Johnny Cash tune Ring of Fire.