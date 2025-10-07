TURNING Pontypool into a magnet for visitors has been described as a “hard ask” by one of the area’s own councillors, who says Torfaen town would struggle to compete with ‘upmarket’ Abergavenny
Councillor Nathan Yeowell was speaking as Torfaen councillors were briefed on an economic plan for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent which has been put together by senior officers who work for both councils under a federation model.
The Labour councillor said the councils will need to back the priorities for different towns and areas identified in the blueprint for growth that is being developed, even amid competing voices locally.
He said: “To turn Pontypool, into more of a destination town, it’s possible but it’s a hard ask and we need to think about hospitality and how we link it to the park. But we’re not going to be able to do that if Blaenavon says, ‘we are a World Heritage Site why are you ignoring us to prioritise Pontypool?’”
Cllr Yeowell said decisions would be needed to made across two boroughs and “ensuring everything has to be doubled up to tick boxes across two boroughs” wouldn’t be the strategic approach the blueprint is intended to be, as well as consider neighbouring areas.
“What is the relationship going to be with Newport and Monmouthshire considering they are on our doorstep? Abergavenny exists, if you want that sort of semi-rural, not quite heavy industry, retail and a bit of shopping offer it’s already there, trying to turn one of our towns into that is going to be difficult.”
Christina Harrhy, acting director of economy for both councils, said officers would use data to support where they believe they can make interventions “and ultimately it’s a political choice.
“But I will tell you now, we can’t do everything and anything. It’s like trying to spread a single sheet over a double bed, it just doesn’t fit. We’ve only got finite resources.”
Ms Harrhy had said the plan is also intended to work with other areas in Gwent and the Cardiff Capital Region.
She described Pontypool Park as central to efforts to bring the town centre back to life. Torfaen council is currently redeveloping public toilets overlooking the park’s Italian Gardens to a restaurant as part of an £11m regeneration project, backed with £7m from the previous UK Government’s Levelling Up fund, that could be completed by 2027.
“We need to work out the role of our town centres and work out their unique selling points. In Blaenavon we have the World Heritage Site, are we really selling that nationally and internationally? I would say no.
“There’s also a considerable offer in Blaenau Gwent. We’ve got the history of Nye Bevan, we’re very proud of that, and the link with the NHS. Are we making the most of that? I would say no.”
Nye, or Aneurin, Bevan was MP for Ebbw Vale from 1929 to 1960 and as health minister, following the 1945 Labour landslide introduced the National Health Service based on the medical aid contributions system that operated in Tredegar.
