An ‘eco-wellness hideaway’ in Blaenavon has applied for a premises licence that would allow it to serve alcohol and host entertainment seven days a week.
The Retreat at Little Oaks Ltd has submitted an application to Torfaen County Borough Council for its premises on Llanover Road, Blaenavon If approved, the licence would permit the sale of alcohol for on- and off-site consumption from 10am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.
The venue also seeks permission to host live and recorded music, plays, and other entertainment between 7pm and 11pm daily, and to offer late-night refreshments such as hot drinks and light snacks until midnight.
Seasonal extensions are also proposed, including licensing until 1am on New Year’s Eve, and until midnight on Halloween and bank holidays.
