FANS who couldn’t get tickets to the Oasis reunion stadium tour can catch the next best thing, when top tribute band Oasish play all the hits in a show recreating the history of the stellar band.
Monmouth itself had a big part to play in the Oasis story, with first album Definitely Maybe put together at Monnow Valley Studios before recording their monster second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? across the road at Rockfield.
The band regularly drank the town’s pubs dry, and the Man City-supporting rockers even held a football match on Chippy against a team put together by Aston Villa-loving violinist Nigel Kennedy.
And Oasish – The history of Oasis and beyond will be recalling those glory days at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre this Saturday (October 4).
Terry Christian from Channel 4’s The Word – the very programme Oasis appeared on for their 1994 TV debut that he presented – will introduce and narrate the show, appearing on screen during every scene change, giving stories about what’s coming next and tales about Noel and Liam.
After seven studio albums, two live albums and many world tours, the sibling rivalries meant that the Gallagher brothers eventually parted ways in 2009, with both going on to form successful solo careers, even though their massive worldwide fan base still begged for a reunion, which finally came to pass this year.
The first part The Rise sees Oasish perform songs from Knebworth ‘96 – the biggest show Oasis ever played, dressed in the original clothes and using the same guitars.
As they perform hand-picked songs from that concert, synchronised video footage will be played that show the real band on stage performing the same songs, perfectly matching the band on stage.
The next section The Rift shows what happened in the aftermath of the news that Noel had decided to leave the band, with a short set of Noel’s High Flying Birds, then followed with a set of Liam’s solo material.
Then The Reunion rounds the show off, bringing the story right up to date with their smash sell-out reunion tour, answering the prayers of fans desperate for their heroes to reform.
A show spokesperson said: “This will bring the house down and leave the audience feeling like they have just been on a musical journey of Oasis and the Gallagher brothers.
“The band behind all of this are the UK’s Official Number One Oasis tribute band, Oasish. Even Liam has seen them and given his nod of approval and they have performed at Wembley Stadium, Knebworth, Shepherds Bush Empire, The National Indoor Arena and have been performing the biggest hits of Oasis for over 20 years since 2004.
“This is a huge production of a show that is gaining more momentum with each performance. Put together, by Oasis fans, FOR Oasis fans, could this be the best show charting “The Rise”, “The Rift”, and “The Reunion” of arguably one of the biggest bands to come out of the UK? It Definitely Maybe…”
Tickets for the Saturday, October 4 show (start 7.30pm) are £26 plus booking fee at the Blake or via its website https://www.theblaketheatre.org
