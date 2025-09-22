The Black Mountain Jazz Club is working with the award-winning organisation, Women in Jazz Media, to bring their exclusive photography exhibition to Abergavenny.
Currently being exhibited at the Melville Centre until Saturday October 4, the Her Frame. Her Sound display forms a part of the wall2wall Jazz Festival.
As a part of the festival, there will be free music around the town on Sunday September 28 including the Angel Hotel and the Tithe Barn. There are also performances from the Misha Mullov-Abbado group on Friday September 26 and the Siglo Section featuring Kat Rees on Saturday September 27 at the club’s home at Melville Centre.
This inspiring exhibition celebrates women working in jazz, both behind and in front of the camera. Legendary artists such as Geri Allen, Abbey Lincoln, Alice Coltrane, and Nina Simone appear alongside contemporary stars including Lakecia Benjamin, Nubya Garcia, and Brandee Younger.
Featuring internationally acclaimed photographers Monika S. Jakubowska, Vuyo Giba, Tatiana Gorilovsky, Enid Farber, and Black Mountain Jazz’s resident photographer Kasia Ociepa, the exhibition showcases stunning moments in jazz captured by some of the most respected women in the field.
“It is time for women on the walls! Photography captures incredible moments and gifts us those memories. Yet photographers are rarely credited and women are too often missing from the story. It’s time to change the narrative.”— Fiona Ross, Founder, Women in Jazz Media
Black Mountain Jazz is especially proud to celebrate with local photographer Kasia Ociepa, whose inclusion marks a milestone in her growing career.
“Seeing my work on the wall is surreal but a real confidence boost. It inspires me to keep creating and trust that my perspective belongs here,” said Black Mountain Jazz Club member and local photographer, Kasia Ociepa.
This is a rare opportunity to see breathtaking jazz photography from across the globe, right here in Abergavenny. An unmissable celebration of women in jazz.
