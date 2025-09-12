LLANARTH Village Hall, Llanarth Cricket Club and the Village Alive Trust are combining forces to organise a day of community events on Saturday, December 13 which will offer Christmas entertainment for all ages.
As well as raising funds for the village hall, and the St Teilo’s Church renovation and re-use project, the day will give local people the chance to meet up and socialise in the run up to Christmas.
A Coffee Morning at the Village Hall, catering for care home residents and local people who prefer daytime outings, will be organised between 10 and 12pm on December 13. Volunteers aim to serve seasonal refreshments and arrange musical entertainment for guests.
During the afternoon Llanarth Cricket Club will stage a Christmas Party for the club’s younger members and the evening, from 7pm, will include concert entertainment and a Grand Christmas Draw. So far Tenovus Choir have offered to sing. Other local musical groups who also would like to perform and add to a festive evening are welcome to contact Pat Griffiths on 01873 821418 to find out more. Tickets priced at £10 will be available for the concert once a programme is finalised.
Grand Christmas Draw tickets priced at £2 are already on sale. Prizes include a hot air balloon trip for two people, sponsored by Virgin Balloons Airxcite Ltd; a £100 voucher for the Cripple Creek sponsored by the cricket club; plus book tokens, a £50 meat voucher, firewood, champagne, brandy and many other prizes offered by local supporters.
The Christmas events mark the second collaboration between Llanarth Village Hall, Llanarth Cricket Club and local buildings preservation charity, The Village Alive Trust. The successful joint community event for the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in May entertained crowds with music, dancing, refreshments, ice cream, cricket and an aerobatic display.
