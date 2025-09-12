During the afternoon Llanarth Cricket Club will stage a Christmas Party for the club’s younger members and the evening, from 7pm, will include concert entertainment and a Grand Christmas Draw. So far Tenovus Choir have offered to sing. Other local musical groups who also would like to perform and add to a festive evening are welcome to contact Pat Griffiths on 01873 821418 to find out more. Tickets priced at £10 will be available for the concert once a programme is finalised.