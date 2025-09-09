TOGETHER for fifty-six years now, Abergavenny favourites Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever by taking it into the world of gold discs and international tours and now they return to the town’s Borough Theatre with Conflict, their first full studio album in over five years.
All traditional singers have sung modern and self-composed pieces alongside old songs, Conflict is an album that follows in that very tradition. The album’s title was chosen as much to reflect the times we find ourselves in, but also the stretch and tear of our relationship with this planet that hosts us.
The first single from the new album Over the Hills and Far Away, was released in May. Popularised in contemporary culture by John Tams’ effective use of the song in the 1990s British television series Sharpe, it was also notably recorded by former Steeleye Span member Tim Hart on his album My Very Favourite Nursery Rhymes. Now, Steeleye Span present their distinctive and unmistakable take on this traditional English folk song.
The band will undertake a full UK tour in support of Conflict, where they will be joined by recent member Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. As ever – and with such a rich history to choose from – the night will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites.
Led, as ever, by Maddy Prior - a familiar face in Abergavenny thanks to her appeareances with Steeleye Span and alongside The Carnival Band - Andrew Sinclair, Roger Carey, Liam Genockey, Julian Littman and Athena Octavia Steeleye will return to the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny on Monday, December 1. Tickets are available now from the theatre box office
The new album Conflict is available now and will be available to purchase on tour.
