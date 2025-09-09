The first single from the new album Over the Hills and Far Away, was released in May. Popularised in contemporary culture by John Tams’ effective use of the song in the 1990s British television series Sharpe, it was also notably recorded by former Steeleye Span member Tim Hart on his album My Very Favourite Nursery Rhymes. Now, Steeleye Span present their distinctive and unmistakable take on this traditional English folk song.