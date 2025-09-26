Local artist, Tony Tribe, has exhibited his works in Abergavenny, Crickhowell and Blaenavon and the highly prestigious Summer Exhibition at London’s Royal Academy after he drew praise from the king, reports ROGER BOWEN.
It was at the latter venue that one of Tony’s canvases was spotted by King Charles, then Prince of Wales, and added to his private art collection.
Recently an exhibition of fifty works of art, organised by Tony and Louella Gwillim, staged at Blaenavon World Heritage Centre, has drawn art lovers from Torfaen and the surrounding area. Tony has taught art at many locations including Monmouth School. The core of the Blaenavon show was a series of landscapes, portraits and still-lifes by the two artists but these were supplemented by works from those who have been taught by Tony and Louella.
Tony was trained at Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts from 1963-8 and in 1990 the couple moved to Blaenavon in 1990 and they have both been much inspired by the landscapes here and in the surrounding area. Their study window overlooks the Coity Mountain and the changes and variation over a period of time which he sees have caused Tony to concentrate on landscape painting.
The Torfaen based artist’s work primarily revolves around direct observation taking subject matter from still life, landscape (including townscape) and portraits. Tony tells me that his choice of paintings from former students shows the variety and range of subjects they have chosen and he dislikes the ‘type of teaching which produces pale imitations of the teacher’s practice’. This could not be said of the striking works that were on show here.
Meanwhile, the latest exhibition of Tony’s work runs in Blaenavon until Tuesday September 30 at Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall and draws inspiration from the local scenery.
