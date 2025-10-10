A woman from Abergavenny has been sharing her journey for World Mental Health Day, falling on Friday October 10, and is openly encouraging others to talk about how they feel.
Living with a vision impairment and neurodivergence, Samiya often found social situations nerve-wracking and exhausting.
“I wasn’t really applying for as many jobs as I felt I should have because my anxiety would get in the way of me chasing my dreams,” she said.
“The jobs I did apply for didn’t materialise to much anyway – I’d reach the interview stage, then get rejected because I lacked experience. It felt like a catch-22.”
After completing college during the pandemic, Samiya found herself at a crossroads.
“I finished all my stuff, passed all my courses, but I didn’t have a clear plan about what to do next. Because I didn’t want to go to university, I didn’t feel like I had the support others got.”
Referred to The King’s Trust by her local job centre, Samiya was encouraged to try the Get into Digital programme. Initially hesitant, she decided to give it a go.
“My first thought was that I would have to deal with very specialised tech stuff, which isn’t for me at all. But after learning it was all online and a bit more in my comfort zone, I decided to give it a go.”
“It wasn’t just about digital skills or careers. There were a fair few sessions and inspirational talks about confidence, resilience, and job interviews.”
“I feel a lot more confident to start over but also, I’ve learnt that the best plans don’t always work out, and that’s OK. You’ve got to keep your options open.”
Since completing the programme, Samiya secured a paid internship at UCAN Productions, a Cardiff-based performing arts co-operative for vision impaired young people. She has since moved on from that role and is now training to become a teaching assistant at a local primary school, with plans to integrate her passion for drama into the classroom.
“Running drama workshops for kids – that’s my absolute dream; I’d love to work in a school and bring creativity into the classroom. Creativity is power.”
She continues to volunteer as a Young Ambassador for The King’s Trust, using her platform to help others facing similar challenges.
“The King’s Trust has done so much for me at a time where I felt like there was no hope. Now I want to give back and help other young people whose confidence or creativity has been knocked like mine was.”
Samiya’s story highlights how tailored support can help young people build confidence, stay motivated, and take steps forward. Her journey also reflects the longer-term impact of the pandemic on young people – especially those who felt left behind.
“If I could give one bit of advice to someone struggling right now, it’s this - you don’t have to have everything figured out today. Life is short, take time to explore what makes you happy and enjoy the ride.”
