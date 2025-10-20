Monmouthshire County Council has issued a series of Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTROs) affecting several roads across the region. These measures are being implemented to ensure public safety and facilitate essential infrastructure works.
B4598 Penpergwm
A speed reduction order is in effect from October 22 2025 to August 25 2026 on the B4598 between Llangattock Lodge and Kemeys Road, Penpergwm. The speed limit has been temporarily reduced from 50mph to 30mph to support safe access for construction traffic at the Great House Farm solar project.
Hardwick Lane, Hardwick
From October 27-29 2025, a section of Hardwick Lane will be closed to allow Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out essential works. The closure affects approximately 100 metres of road, 245 metres west of its junction with the B4598. A signed diversion via the B4598, A40, and A4042 will be in place.
Penperlleni area
Between October 27 and November 7 2025, phased closures will impact Star Road, Llan Lane, and Pen-Y-Wern Road in Penperlleni. The works, scheduled daily from 9:30am to 3:30pm, involve poling and cabling operations. Diversion routes will be clearly marked, and reasonable access will be maintained for residents.
B4347 Grosmont
On October 29 2025, MJ Quinn will conduct works on the B4347 between Grosmont Bridge and Whitehouse Farm. The road will be closed from 8am to 5pm, with a diversion via the B4347, A465, B4348, A466, and B4521.
C8.7 Tredystain, Llanellen
BT duct laying works will necessitate the closure of a section of C8.7 from November 3-5, operating between 9:30am and 3:30pm. The affected stretch runs from the A4042 junction to Pant Coedprior, with diversions via Llwyn Celyn Road and Ancient Road.
Pentre Road, Abergavenny
On October 31 Pentre Road will be closed from its junction with A40 Brecon Road to Delafield Road for Welsh Water works. The closure will be in effect from 8am to 5pm, with a signed diversion via Haven Way and Belgrave Road.
Residents are advised to plan ahead and follow posted diversions. The council appreciates public co-operation during these essential works.
Temporary Road Closure in Llangattock Vibon Avel
Monmouthshire County Council has announced a temporary road closure on R37 The Grange to Llanvolda Road, Llangattock Vibon Avel, to allow essential works by MJ Quinn. The closure will take place on October 24 between 8am and 5pm, and is expected to last for one day. A signed diversion will be in place and ccess for fronting properties will be maintained.
