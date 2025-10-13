Proposals for a shake-up of licensing laws could see the public left in the dark about plans for pubs and nightclubs to open or change their hours, if given the go-ahead.
Last week saw a public consultation launched on the government’s reform of licensing rules, which includes a proposal to remove the statutory requirement for alcohol licensing notices to be advertised in local papers.
It would mean plans to open a new pub or nightclub, or for an existing venue to change its opening hours, would no longer be publicised within local communities giving local people no opportunity to have their say on plans such as those submitted by the Dugout bar and cafe earlier this month.
The bar sought permission to extend the use of its outdoor patio area - an application which saw 140 email and letters submitted to Monmouthshire County Council as neighbours in Lion Street and customers of the bar had their say on the issue.
Ultimately it was good news for the owners as after consultation the bid was approved but only after everyone involved had a chance to express their opinions on something which could ultimately affect them, their way of life and their property values. This vital process can only happen when the community is fully informed about issues under consideration.
The licensing reform is one of two separate moves by the Government to stop these printed notices - the other would see changes to local authority governance also no longer published in local newspapers - plans which many fear would shroud communities in secrecy - just as the government embarks upon the most dramatic reform of English local government in 50 years.
News Media Association chairman Danny Cammiade, who is also chief executive of Tindle Newspapers which owns this newspaper, said: “Local news media in print and digital provide a highly trusted and independent environment for public notices to appear in, with local journalists often reporting on the content of the notices.
“Developed with funding and expertise from Google, the industry’s Public Notice Portal has increased the reach of public notices online, with the print requirement remaining essential for ensuring those who cannot, or prefer not to, use digital technology can access the notices.
“Removing alcohol licensing notices from local papers would undermine this work and leave local communities shrouded in secrecy. Ministers must change course and abandon this misguided plan.”
The proposals have received widespread backlash .
A House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee report on digital exclusion warned that around 10.2 million adults (20 per cent) are unable to complete all eight of the foundation tasks needed to set someone up for using the online world while on the other side, independent research from OnePoll shows local news media remains the primary source used by the public to access public notices.
NMA chief executive Owen Meredith said: “Pubs and local papers go hand in hand. They are community hubs, rooted in place, fostering connection, and acting as a glue that binds neighbourhoods together.
