With a cold snap forecast across Wales this weekend, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is urging customers to protect their homes and businesses from freezing temperatures. One of the biggest issues is pipes which are exposed to very low temperatures, freezing and bursting.
Frozen water expands and can crack even the strongest metal pipes. Customers may not notice that their supply pipes have been damaged and often only realise there is a problem when the cracked pipe thaws and water starts leaking from it.
Domestic customers can claim free lagging kits and tap jackets to protect their pipes and taps by visiting getwaterfit.co.uk. Welsh Water is also offering free water efficiency home visits to all domestic customers – and the free lagging kit and tap jackets can be installed as part of the visit. More information is available at https://www.dwrcymru.com/en/help-advice/cartref
Non-domestic customers can also benefit from a range of services, including free lagging kits and site visits. More information is available at https://business.savewatersavemoney.co.uk/#/dwrcymru
Pipes and taps located outside or in unheated areas like attics, garages and kitchen cabinets are more susceptible to freezing and bursting. When this happens, it can leave homes and businesses with no water and heating or, in the worst-case scenario, a costly flood.
Buildings and properties which are left empty for extended periods over the winter – such as business premises, schools, second homes and caravans – are also danger cold spots.
Many customers are also unaware that supply pipes, the underground pipes that bring water from the water main in the street to their property are the property owner's responsibility to maintain.
During winter, leaks on underground supply pipes become more common due to freezing temperatures. In more extreme circumstances, this can lead to a loss of supply. Welsh Water encourages all customers to check their home insurance documents to see if they are covered for supply pipe repairs.
Euan Hampton, Water Demand – Delivery Manager at Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water said: "We encourage all our customers to be prepared for winter and cold spells. The more proactive that we can all be, the more prepared we are.
"That is why we're advising customers to check that their home or business is wrapped up and ready for winter by getting outdoor pipes or taps lagged with a kit. Checking home insurance documents to ensure underground supply pipes are covered and pipe ownership is understood. It could help prevent a tremendous amount of inconvenience and expense at the time of year when you'd least want to face it.
"Our teams will be working 24/7 to keep the water flowing, but we also need a little help from our customers, by making sure their homes and businesses are ready for winter."
Winter protection checklist
Welsh Water is encouraging customers to take these preventative measures to protect their homes and businesses this winter:
- Wrap taps and pipes – Insulate or lag pipes to protect outdoor pipes and taps. Turn off the valve on outdoor hoses and taps and drain them, to stop them becoming damaged.
- Clear gutters – This helps prevent blockages and flooding which can lead to water damage and leaks.
- Find your stop tap – Be aware of your stop tap location, in case you need to turn off the water in the event of a frozen or burst pipe.
- Fix those drips – Leaking taps can increase the risk of frozen taps, so repair them now.
- Away from home? – If leaving your property empty, turn off your water and drain down the system so there is no water in the system to freeze.
- Check your insurance – Review your home insurance to ensure underground supply pipes are covered and that you understand pipe ownership responsibilities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.