Monmouthshire County Council has announced an emergency road closure following a landslip near Fforest Coalpit. The closure, implemented under Section 14(2) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, came into effect on December 10 and will remain in force for up to 18 months or until the route is deemed safe for public use.
The affected section is the R7 Road from Forest Coal Pit to the County Boundary, approximately 215 metres in length, starting about 385 metres from its junction with the C0118 at Pont Ysbig. The closure was deemed necessary to protect public safety and allow urgent repair works to be carried out in a controlled manner.
Access for properties fronting the closed section will be maintained wherever possible. A signed diversion route has been established, directing traffic via the C0118 and C0122 routes through Llangenny Lane, Bellfountain Road, and Llanbedr, before connecting to the A40 and Old Hereford Road. Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and allow extra travel time.
The Council has reminded drivers that contravening the restrictions imposed under this order constitutes an offence under Section 16(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Residents seeking further details can contact Monmouthshire County Council at County Hall, Usk, or visit the council’s website for updates. The authority has assured that all works will be completed as swiftly as possible to restore safe access.
Local firm seeks licence for new operating centre
J & N Civils Ltd, based at The Croft Farm, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, has applied to amend its existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence. The company plans to add a new operating centre at Penrhos Farm, Llantilio Crossenny, Abergavenny (NP7 8TN), where it intends to keep five goods vehicles and one trailer.
Under licensing rules, owners or occupiers of land near the proposed operating centre who believe their property use or enjoyment could be affected are invited to submit written representations. These must be sent to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, within 21 days of this notice, stating the reasons for objection.
A copy of any representation should also be forwarded to J & N Civils Ltd at the address listed above. Guidance on making representations, objections, and complaints regarding goods vehicle operator licensing is available on the government website at www.gov.uk.
