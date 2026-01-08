A public hearing will take place at Clydach Village Hall, Abergavenny, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 10 am when an inspector appointed by the Welsh Ministers will review two modification orders under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
Order 1 proposes adding a new footpath to the Definitive Map in Llanelly, running approximately 80 metres south-southeast. Order 2 seeks to delete part of Footpath No. 118 and replace it with a 70-metre route alongside the canal basin near Waterfall Cottage.
The hearing allows objectors and interested parties to present their views. Documents can be inspected by appointment at Bannau Brycheiniog National Park offices in Brecon. For details, contact Eifion Jones at 01874 620452 or email [email protected].
