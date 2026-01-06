As a New Year starts many of us make goals and resolutions which are often forgotten by the end of February, how about this year we just make it a goal to get up every day and live that day with joy, look for it in every small things then spread it around with all you know. Each of us will have different things that bring us joy from socialising to time alone, whatever it is, take it and ensure that you embrace it, make sure when you get to the end of 2026 you can look back and know that in each moment of it somewhere for you there has been joy.