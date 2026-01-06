I know when I heard it on TV over the Christmas Season that Bohemian Rhapsody was number one at this time ‘Fifty Years Ago’, I was shocked. Fifty years pre that was 1925, which was a date that preceded the first and second world war.
It hits home as much as the Band Aid single ‘Do they know it’s Christmas’ is now forty years old.
I honestly can’t believe and it shows us all how important it is to live each day to the full for the years just fly by so quickly. These songs are in the history of my mind and can visulise them now on the Christmas Day Top of the Pops, whereas for young people under the age of 40 and 50 they only know these classics from ‘Spotify’ or Amazon Music!
As a New Year starts many of us make goals and resolutions which are often forgotten by the end of February, how about this year we just make it a goal to get up every day and live that day with joy, look for it in every small things then spread it around with all you know. Each of us will have different things that bring us joy from socialising to time alone, whatever it is, take it and ensure that you embrace it, make sure when you get to the end of 2026 you can look back and know that in each moment of it somewhere for you there has been joy.
Looking back over the time since these two infamous songs were released I can honestly say while I have had a few darker times where burnout took hold in the majority the years have been fun, which sits in the truth with time flies when you are having fun!
Starting 2026 I have decided to spend time as possible with family and friends across the UK and Ireland, I already have a number of lunches booked in along with some trips away such is my determination to make this year one that I will look back on with a smile. In saying this I decide the same most years and have achieved it other than the last couple of years, which have somewhat been hit sideways by a few curved balls. This year I have decided to duck any that come my way! Wish me luck….
Time is a great leveller, it makes us all equal, no matter what you were doing in 1976 when Bohemian Rhapsody was number one each and every one of us that were around then will have our memories of that time, what we were doing, who we were with etc. no matter what our past looked like then and since we are indeed all joined by the fact that we were alive when that song got recorded at Rockfield Studios.
So, this year as you reminisce think of the time that has past take a moment to enjoy the presence knowing that one day it will be part of your history. Now, I wonder if Kylie Minogues ‘Xmas’ song which was number one in 2025 will still be playing over the airwaves in another forty or fifty years’ time?
Here’s wishing you a happy, peaceful 2026 filled with joy and good health.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.