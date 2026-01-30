Last week I had a shock when I received a message from a friend I first met in 1986 when I moved to London. At the time we were part of a group of friends that worked and socialised together, in fact we were all so close we even spent our days off together.
When we all left the company one by one we disbanded into our new lives all vowing that we would keep in touch with each other which some of us did while others moved on with no or limited contact. I did keep in touch with my best friend and flatmate from the group and visited her in her homeland of Australia back in the 90’s, she then returned that visit in 2013 when she turned up at as a surprise guest at my birthday party.
It was such fun to see her and we spent her holiday here reminiscing of the good ole days, so much so that we spent a few days in London and visited some old haunts!
At the time we did re-connect with someone else from the group and it was he that got back in touch with me last week. It was a lovely surprise as I hadn’t seen nor heard from him during the years that have passed since 2013.
He sent me through some photos of the time (I was thrilled and surprised when one of my close friends today said I hadn’t changed- but I’ll take that!) and enquired about one of the group who he would like to get in touch with.
Now here is the strange thing and I guess if there is a good benefit of social media it is this; I had no idea where the gentleman was as we had lost touch however I popped is name into ‘Linkedin’ and a mutual first connection popped up. This mutual connection lived in a village in Cornwall where one of my now close friends live and would you believe it he knows the person we were looking for, honestly you couldn’t make it up.
As I write this we are waiting on a possible re-kindling of our old friendships, who knows maybe the said person wants to no-longer pick up the threads of those good ole days and if so that is fine, old friendships and memories are often packed away for many and maybe unlike some of us others they aren’t always wishing to embrace them again.
I count myself very lucky to have friends across the world from jobs that spanned from the 1980’s to the current day, each one of these friends bring fab memories to chat through while indeed we make new ones in the current day.
So, wherever you sit on the barometer of re-kindling old friendships I hope that the memories you hold of them all bring you a little joy when you re-visit them whether indeed you choose to leave them just where they are in the box marked ‘history’ or pick up the threads of where you left off and catch up over a lunch date.
