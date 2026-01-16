As we approach the end of January, I wonder how many people are now in punishment mode that the resolutions they made at the start of the month have fallen by the wayside or indeed the steps needed towards them haven’t even start yet!
If this is, you then STOP.
Resolutions made on January the 1st often get broken as people set themselves high targets, sometimes unobtainable, sometimes half-hearted and sometimes because they feel they should.
Today if you are feeling a bit upset with yourself for not continuing that energy for your goals that you did at the start of the year then that is (a) normal for most people and (b) absolutely OK. The main thing is you remember this:
Be Kind to Yourself.
Get yourself a journal, write down those resolutions (if not already) and then look at jotting down the steps needed to reach them, don’t set yourself an unrealistic timeline, leave a bit extra on the end in case you get side tracked. Next get yourself a bright pen (personally I use pink) and as you achieve those steps one by one tick them off. In doing this you will find sticking to the plan easier as it will give you a lift every time you mark against the list a tick.
Give yourself a pat on the back every time you get a step nearer the goal or indeed every day you stick to the resolution, reward yourself and smile because you are on the way to achieving what you set out to do.
Lastly don’t compete with anyone else who may have set the same goal, they are on their journey and so are you. We are all here to walk our path our way, looking at others and comparing them to your own reality isn’t healthy and is a sure way to hold you back as you aim towards meeting yours.
It is so easy to get despondent, to feel that you have failed but these negative thoughts won’t spur you on, in fact they will hold you back. The way to achieve is to hold the success in your mind, picture it, visualise how you are going to feel when you reach that success, as I often say to clients; ‘the mind knows no difference between vision and reality only what you put in it’ If you believe you can reach the reality of your resolution / goal hold onto what it looks like and know that you will someday be living it.
Sounds simple but many have done it to Olympic Athletes to famous film stars so they can’t all be wrong.
So, remember hold onto that dream and be kind to yourself along the way. I wish you luck reaching the goal you set. If you haven’t started the steps yet, remember that’s ok, just start tomorrow.
