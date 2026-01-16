It is so easy to get despondent, to feel that you have failed but these negative thoughts won’t spur you on, in fact they will hold you back. The way to achieve is to hold the success in your mind, picture it, visualise how you are going to feel when you reach that success, as I often say to clients; ‘the mind knows no difference between vision and reality only what you put in it’ If you believe you can reach the reality of your resolution / goal hold onto what it looks like and know that you will someday be living it.