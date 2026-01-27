People from Abergavenny and surrounding areas came together on Saturday, despite torrential rain, to unfurl banners reading No Wales Without Welcome in a show of solidarity with migrants and refugees.
The group braved Saturday’s rain to make its way through Abergavenny and down to Castle Meadows where a series of banners highlighting the facts and figures behind the plight of immigrants and refugees were displayed
The action was organised by Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary group and member Penny Harding explained why more than two dozen people braved the elements to join:
"There has been a horrible increase in hateful words and divisive politics coming from Westminster attacking people who have come to our country to seek safety and a better life for themselves and their families. I've lived in the area for nearly 50 years and am proud of how welcoming Abergavenny is. We want to get that message out there.
"We had so many people clap and beep their horns in support. Those are often the people whose voices aren't heard. The vast majority of us want to care for people when they need help, as we'd like others to do for us. This was a chance for these voices to be heard, and to remind everyone who has made Abergavenny their home that they are welcome here.
"There is a lot that's wrong with the country right now, but migrants are not the cause of the cost of living or housing crises. Politicians like to blame them because it lets them off the hook. We came together to correct the record and show that most people know our country is a better place thanks to migrants' contribution."
