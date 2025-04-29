Abergavenny Netball Club’s U12s have reached the Welsh National Netball Championships for the first time.
Robyn, Gwen, Lola, Beti, Isabel, Evie, Grace, Ella, Meg and Eleanor will head to Bangor to represent South East Wales on Saturday, May 17.
Nicky Elias, Club Coach, said, “This is a brilliant opportunity for the girls to represent their town in the championship.”
“I would like to thank Louise Aspley and Babs Owen for their time dedicated to supporting the girls to reach the tournament.”
The team is grateful for all support received through its GoFundMe page and from local businesses including Gwagle, Gallops Architectural Salvage, Treescape Tree Service and Monmouthshire Housing.