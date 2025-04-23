The event has brought thousands of visitors to the town in each year and Monmouth Town Council, organisers of the event, hope to encourage even more visitors to the town this year. Town Councillor Martin Sweeney said “We’re excited to be bringing the Medieval Festival back again this year. We have some of the popular activities from the previous years coming again, like the falconry and reenactment village. We’ll have a few new additions for 2025 as well”.