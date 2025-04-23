The Monmouth Medieval Festival will be returning to the town for its third year on Saturday 5th July on Vauxhall Fields and other locations in the town. Celebrating the town’s heritage, the festival brings medieval Monmouth to life with expert reeanctors, tours and speakers.
The event has brought thousands of visitors to the town in each year and Monmouth Town Council, organisers of the event, hope to encourage even more visitors to the town this year. Town Councillor Martin Sweeney said “We’re excited to be bringing the Medieval Festival back again this year. We have some of the popular activities from the previous years coming again, like the falconry and reenactment village. We’ll have a few new additions for 2025 as well”.
They have a different format this year with 1 day (4 July) only for local schools to attend and a second, amended programme, day for the public on 5th July.
Last year, the event on Vauxhall saw scheduled talks throughout the day on medieval clothing, battle and more. A certain highlight was the tournament at arms!
There was a medieval market in Monmouth during the event where traders sold their wares on from Vauxhall Fields, alongside the living history camp.
Full details of the programme will be released closer to the date, including locations of each event. This will be publicised will be on the town council website and the event facebook page – facebook.com/monmouthmedievalfestival.