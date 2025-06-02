Raglan has become the latest place in Monmouthshire to receive digital, real time information displays at bus stops providing live timetable information.
Monmouthshire County Council is in the process of working with Transport for Wales to roll out the new infrastructure which is replacing paper timetables, which unlike digital boards, cannot offer an estimated time of arrival for late buses.
The new information displays can be seen at Beaufort Square, in the village, as well as other locations in the county inclyding Twyn Square, in Usk, and Abergavenny Bus Station.
A spokesperson for the local authority said there are more work planned.
"We are in the process of rolling out real time information displays throughout Monmouthshire to improve the passenger experience for public transport users,” they said.
“The displays connect to live information provided by Transport for Wales which enables users to track their buses in real time.”
“The displays are being funded through a Local Transport Fund grant from Welsh Government and have already been installed in 14 locations including Monmouth and Abergavenny bus stations.”
“Delivery of 7 further locations, including Chepstow Bus Station and Caldicot Cross, is underway, while a further 20 locations, predominantly along the busy X74 corridor are planned for winter 2025/26."
