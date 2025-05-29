THE Savoy will celebrate ‘one of its own’ when John Watterson returns to perform Another Audience Without Jake Thackray this week (Saturday, June 7), in tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter, who lived much of his life in and around Monmouth.
A bust of Jake – who made his name with his unique songs on Esther Rantzen’s That’s Life – has pride of place in the Savoy, having been unveiled in 2019.
Celebrated as one of the UK’s greatest 20th Century songwriters, Jake moved here with his young family in the 1970s and lived here until his death aged 64 in 2002.
His bust was a feature of an Islington pub, named after his song The Blacksmith and the Toffee Maker, and was acquired when it closed by John, who tours as Fake Thackray.
He first met Jake on the Isle of Man in 1975, and on learning of his passing, decided the songs were too good not to be kept alive and set about mastering them in the singer’s unique style.
John, who has played with the likes of Fairport Convention and Jasper Carrott, first performed at The Savoy in 2017, and as Jake was a local man, later approached Chris Ryde, director of the Savoy Trust and theatre general manager, to see if they would like to have the bust.
“We were delighted to accept this gift and had Nick Frost make a plinth so we could unveil it in advance of John’s next performance here,” said Chris at the time.
John added: “Jake was one of the finest singer-songwriters and wordsmiths this country has produced in decades and he adopted himself into Monmouth.
But he said that while he was “a big man and a huge talent,” he “preferred to have a pint at the bar with the punters and didn’t really see what the fuss was about”.
Jake’s son Tom unveiled the bust of his dad, who is buried at Welsh Newton churchyard, and said then: “They captured his nose.”
The singer rocketed to fame with residencies on top TV shows That’s Life, The David Frost Show and On the Braden Beat, followed by his own show on BBC Two in the 1980s.
His unique style and comic songs earned him the label of England’s ‘chansonnier’, and since his death, his work has been rediscovered by a new army of fans, including Jarvis Cocker, Cerys Matthews, Morrissey, Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys and Thea Gilmore.
Songs which made him famous include Bantam Cock, La-Di-Dah, Sister Josephine and On Again! On Again!
Although he largely withdrew from performing in the 1990s, the Monmouth Festival hosted a legendary performance by Jake in front of the Shire Hall when he was spotted in the crowd and persuaded to take to the stage, playing an impromptu set which left the crowd baying for more.
Since his death, a musical Sister Josephine Kicks the Habit, a BBC2 documentary Jake In The Box and a Radio 4 Great Lives show, plus the re-release of his albums have reignited interest in his work.
Tickets (£17) for John Watterson: Another Audience Without Jake Thackeray (June 7, 7.30pm) are available at the Savoy box office, or via https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk
