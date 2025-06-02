A Conservative politician has praised officials from Monmouthshire County Council after they “held their hands up,” but laid into the council leader for avoiding criticism.
The fence, dubbed the ‘Great Wall of Clydach,’ was erected last month along Pwll Du Road, spanning 200m. Following a large backlash from residents, Mr Fox joined a well attended public meeting in the village.
During the meeting, concerns were voiced by residents, and some potential solutions were put forward. Monmouthshire County Council has now agreed to replace the fence, and will use stock fencing instead, whilst also reducing the height, and painting it to be more in keeping with the surrounding countryside.
The former Council Leader welcomed the news and praised officials for listening to community concerns.
“This fence has been a huge topic of conversation for local residents and has certainly gained some national attention,” he said.
“I think everyone agreed the intentions behind the fence were correct, but the execution was somewhat wrong.”
“The recent meeting in the village of Clydach was well attended, and I am grateful to the officers of Monmouthshire County Council for attending. They stood there for a number of hours, held their hands up to getting it wrong, responded to concerns, and began to look for a solution.”
However, Monmouthshire Council Leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby, has been criticised for failing to take some of the flak.
“I was disappointed at the meeting by the Labour Leader of the Council, Mary Ann Brocklesby, for not standing up herself to take even some of the criticism and feedback from residents,” Mr Fox said.
“As a past Leader myself, that is your job.”
“I hope the solution will be forthcoming quickly, and we can all move forward.”
