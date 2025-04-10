The railings were installed above Pwll Du road around two weeks ago, with the local Member of the Senedd, Peter Fox, raising concerns about the “eyesore” structure.
Motorists and residents have sighted the large fence from the opposite side of the valley, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, and as far away as the A465.
Villagers now say no public consultation was held over the railings, which they say has spoiled the landscape of their cherished mountain.
A public meeting with a panel of Monmouthshire County Council will take place at Clydach Village Hall on Wednesday, April 16 at 6.30pm.