I was extremely surprised to read Carl Touhig 's report (Abergavenny Chronicle 23 April) that there isn't a law which allows Welsh councils to prosecute litter louts who throw rubbish from their vehicles.
I always understood they can and have been prosecuted. I agree it is difficult to catch offenders and complicated to police. Most litter throwing is not seen by patrolling officers, who come at a huge cost.
The level of littering in the whole of the UK is shameful and has reached unprecedented levels and governments need to do more to put a stop to it. As well as fines, surely the most effective way to combat littering is to change people's behaviour through education starting with schools.
Lit-up signs on bridges would be a good deterrent and fast food and drink outlets should do more to help tackle the problem with lettering on takeaway bags and drink cartons as well as signs in their premises.
More should be done to push forward a deposit return scheme for bottles and cans as quickly as possible. Reminder notices could be placed inside all council communications to keep people on track.
With regard to Mr Touhig's comments that litter pickers should concentrate on urban centres, he is being naive as not one piece of litter has ever been picked up from lanes and rural country roads by a council worker. It's all been left to local residents who hate to see our beautiful countryside tarnished by the selfish few who trash it with no thought for the people who live here, the animals and wildlife, the costs or the environment.