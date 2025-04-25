The new Abergavenny Food Festival decorations were officially unveiled in the market this week, with a pop-up market and an evening event attended by local politicians and community members.
The event, which was held in the library, overlooked the new artwork which was first shown to the public earlier this month. A film was premiered which detailed how the creation came together with speeches from Abergavenny Mayor, Cllr Chris Holland and the leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby.
“Firstly, I would like to thank every individual who put so much effort into making such an incredible display,” Cllr Holland said.
“Bettina Reeves and her team provide us with a brilliant display every year now and they have become a fixture of our town, and we as a town council are proud to support this wonderful work once again.”
As a part of the town’s famous Food Festival, the installation of the new decorations traditionally happened ahead of the weekend but have become so popular that they are now kept all year-round and have become part of the furniture in Abergavenny.
The theme this year is wildfowl, with the display dedicated to the vibrant creatures found in and around the local area.
The pop-up market was the result of a collaboration between Abergavenny Town Council, Monmouthshire Food Partnership, Monmouthshire County Council and Abergavenny Food Festival.
The Food Festival director, Lucie Parkin, told us the daytime pop-up market and the night market on Thursday was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the town.
“The installation of the new Market Hall decorations seemed like the perfect reason to celebrate all the things that make our town so special,” she said.
“It is wonderful to see our community groups team up with some of the fabulous food vendors and our creative volunteers to make something so special.”