Three of Monmouthshire’s leading female politicians have responded to the Supreme Court gender ruling.
The UK Supreme Court ruling has been described by many as ‘providing clarity’ on the law when it said that the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.
The ruling means spaces, services and sports designated as women-only will only be available to biological women.
Labour’s Catherine Fookes MP, Conservative, Laura Anne Jones MS and Monmouthshire County Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby have responded to the ruling.
Ms Fookes confirmed her support for Monmouthshire’s transgender community, saying: “I want Monmouthshire’s trans community and the wider LGBTQ+ community to know that I stand in solidarity with them.”
“Since the ruling, I have reached out to key members of Monmouthshire LGBTQ+ community to reaffirm my support. I’ve heard first-hand the anxiety and uncertainty this decision has caused.”
“The ruling should not be seen as victory for one group over another as the judge has stated. I welcome the judge’s clear reaffirmation that both direct and indirect discrimination, as well as harassment against trans people, remain illegal.”
“I urge everyone in Monmouthshire to continue treating one another with respect, kindness, and dignity.”
Meanwhile, Laura Anne Jones MS welcomed the judgement and affirmed her support for women-only spaces.
“This ruling is vindication for everyone who has fought to protect women’s spaces and women's rights,” she said.
“This has never once been about being anti-anyone but instead protecting women and girls ensuring fairness in sports.”
The Senedd member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces called on the Welsh Government to amend its policies in light of the ruling.
“Across Wales and the UK, many women have faced abuse and jeers, including myself in the Senedd Chamber when raising these issues. Many have lost opportunities and jobs, all for believing that the biological definition of sex is important to ensure equality and fairness.”
“I want to pay tribute to all those who have campaigned hard for years to ensure women’s spaces are just that, and to protect women’s sports.”
“Everyone should be able to play sports, and everyone should be able to live their lives as they choose but taking away women’s rights to achieve this was never the right answer.”
“I hope people will treat everyone with respect following this decision and also [that] the Welsh Government will now adapt its policies to reflect this UK Supreme Court ruling.”
Monmouthshire Council Leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby has confirmed the body will work within the Supreme Court’s definition but joined the calls to ensure the rights of everybody are respected.
“We will take time to reflect and ensure we work in accordance with The Supreme Court judgement,” she said.
“Our priority is ensuring that the rights of women, trans and non-binary people are being respected. We continue to work with, and ensure that, everybody that uses our services are accorded respect, privacy and dignity.”