The Award Winning Dean Theatre Company is bringing their production of “The Hound of The Baskervilles” to Lydney Town Hall, High Street, Lydney & The Larruperz Centre in Grammer School Close, Ross-On-Wye this July.
The Hound of The Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is one of the most famous Sherlock Holmes stories ever written and this version, adapted by Tim Kelly, begins immediately after the death of Sir Charles Baskerville.
This period production is set in the 1890s in Baskerville Hall, a manor house on Dartmoor, Devon. Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson are called upon to investigate the cause of death of Sir Charles, by his friend Lady Agatha. Due to the legend of a Baskerville family curse, she is concerned about the welfare of the new young heir, Sir Henry Baskerville and she has requested help from Holmes in order to protect Sir Henry from any possible harm.
Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson delve into the legend of a fearsome, diabolical hound of apparent supernatural origin who allegedly prowls the moor looking for his victims.
With a full set, beautifully dressed with authentic Victoriana and fully costumed in period dress, this production is set to be another outstanding production and a thoroughly enjoyable evening.
Having previously won a National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) award in 2022, The Dean Theatre Company have recently been nominated for another NODA Award, this time for last year’s production of “Murder Inn”, also performed at Lydney and Ross.
Can Holmes and Watson solve the mystery before any harm comes to Sir Henry?
Is the supernatural really at work on the moor?
Come along and find out……….
The production is directed by Caroline Foligno assisted by Ruth Barton and the cast include Lauren Malone as Lady Agatha Mortimer, Sophie Jenkins as Perkins, Liam Chessel as Doctor Watson, Shane Howells as Sherlock Holmes, Sammy Turley as Mrs Barrymore, Ryan Murphy as Mr Barrymore, Benji Dryden as Sir Henry Baskerville, Beth Carter as Kathy Stapleton , Dominic White as Jack Stapleton and Leanne Allport as Laura Lyons
The Dean Theatre Company was founded in 2019 when a group of individuals decided to turn their shared interests into an official Theatre Group with the aim of bringing high quality amateur theatre to the local community in the beautiful Forest of Dean as well as bringing like minded people together to promote our love of all things theatre.
You can see this lavish production at The Lydney Town Hall, High Street, GL15 5DY on Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5 at 7pm and on the afternoon of Sunday, July 6 at 2pm and at The Larruperz Centre, Grammar School Close, HR9 7QD on the evenings of Friday, July 11 and Saturday,July 12 and Sunday, July 13 at 2pm.
