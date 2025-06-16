This period production is set in the 1890s in Baskerville Hall, a manor house on Dartmoor, Devon. Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson are called upon to investigate the cause of death of Sir Charles, by his friend Lady Agatha. Due to the legend of a Baskerville family curse, she is concerned about the welfare of the new young heir, Sir Henry Baskerville and she has requested help from Holmes in order to protect Sir Henry from any possible harm.