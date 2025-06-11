Yesterday, the discovery of anti-muslim graffiti, reading ‘No Masjid’, sparked uproar in the local community with people making no secret of their views on the matter.
A special meeting is due to take place today, Wednesday June 11th, after the decision to award the local muslim community association a thirty year lease on the building was called in by three councillors who believe the decision-making process could have been flawed.
A sheet reading “What united us is big and beautiful, what divides us is small and mean” was seen this morning as locals opened their curtains.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.