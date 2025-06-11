Daylight revealed a surprise response to the Islamophobic graffiti on the old Abergavenny Library building, which was earmarked to become the county’s first mosque.

Yesterday, the discovery of anti-muslim graffiti, reading ‘No Masjid’, sparked uproar in the local community with people making no secret of their views on the matter.

A special meeting is due to take place today, Wednesday June 11th, after the decision to award the local muslim community association a thirty year lease on the building was called in by three councillors who believe the decision-making process could have been flawed.

A sheet reading “What united us is big and beautiful, what divides us is small and mean” was seen this morning as locals opened their curtains.