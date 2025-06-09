The Brynmawr Town Centre Food Festival will be held later this week, with a wide selection of food and drink on offer in the Blaenau Gwent town.
Taking place on Saturday June 14th, between 10am and 5pm, visitors will be able to take advantage of a free park and ride service at Brynmawr Foundation School, ensuring easy access to the town centre and easy parking access for drivers.
The festival includes a live music line-up, featuring performances by The Kiltics, Laura Jasmin, The Valli Boys, and community radio presenters from BGFM, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the day.
This event has been organised by Blaenau Gwent Council and funded through the Welsh Government, meaning it will be free for all to visit and enjoy, with the only charges being for the food and drink itself.
The organisers have also secured the presence of Kiersten Ward, author of Mindful Monster, who will be signing books at the food festival. With more than 20,000 copies sold in just over six months, Kiersten’s books are reaching families across the UK. These vibrant and relatable stories explore common feelings and worries in a playful, accessible way, helping children understand and express their emotions.
Councillor John Morgan, Blaenau Gwent Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Place, said: "The Brynmawr Town Centre Food Festival is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the diverse culinary talents we have here in Blaenau Gwent. I encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the day."
