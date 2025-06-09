A committed team of local volunteers organised the first Llanelly Hill Carnival in 20 years on Saturday, June 7. Inspired by photos of the years gone by, volunteers worked together to hold an event that brought all the community out, despite the lss than seasonal weather.
Abersamba led a parade of fancy-dressed carnival-goers along the streets, from the Penallt Estate, past the Jolly Colliers pub and to Llanelly Hill Rec ground. Residents lined the parade route, with over 200 people in attendance.
Due to the weather, the Llanelly Hill Welfare and Memorial Hall Committee opened the doors to the hall, providing a warm and dry welcome to the carnival parade.
Local pub The Jolly Colliers closed their restaurant for a day in order to provide hearty food and a bar for the community.
“Wow what a day ! Thank you to everyone who attended Llanelly Hill Carnival ,we really appreciate it, especially in the horrible weather! What a community ” said Jess Shaw from the Jolly Colliers.
The hall committee organised volunteers and provided homemade baked cakes and an array of traditional games including hook-a-duck, welly wanging, badge making and face-painting, which were enjoyed by all. Local crafters and community groups also attended, with homemade wares for sales and Hopscotch Nursery running a Tombola to raise much-needed funds.
Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby - who is also leader of Monmouthshire County Council - had a hard job picking the winners of the fancy dress competition, with so many amazing costumes including The Flintstones, Minnie Mouse and 118-118.
Local dog lover Karen oversaw the Dog Show, with prizes awarded for ‘Fluffiest’ and ‘Waggiest Tail’. Dog Show Judge Kay Bayliss later said “An amazing day for the community, a great turn out well done to everyone “
The star of the show was the photo wall made by local photographer Louise Jane aka Cruella De Vil, who has spent weeks collecting photographs from the fetes, carnival and events of the past. “Thank you all so much for sending me your photos of the Carnival - community spirit at its finest”
Celebrations continued into the night at The Jolly Colliers, which hosted an evening disco.
The Llanelly Hill Carnival is part of a growing programme of events and activities in the area, made possible by a £144,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund for a Community Hub Project. The Hall Committee, Project Steering Group and Monmouthshire County Council have worked in partnership, using the grant funding to make much needed physical improvement to the Hall, including a new kitchen, refurbished ladies toilets and better disabled access, as well as funding a part-time Project Coordinator.
Helen, Hub Project Coordinator said “The village came out in force to support the carnival and we’re continuing to build community spirit with our weekly community cafe, youth socials, Big Night Out shows, film nights, pop-up restaurants, and so much more.” You can get involved or find out more by contacting Helen at [email protected]
