A group which has publicly expressed its support to open a mosque in Abergavenny has won a national award for its work in establishing the town as a place of sanctuary.
The Abergavenny Town of Sanctuary group was recognised at the Welsh Refugee Council’s awards evening in Cardiff on Monday evening, winning the Nation of Sanctuary Award for this year.
As a part of their ongoing work to support refugees, asylum seekers and their families, the group has made its presence felt around the town in recent weeks.
Reacting to the appearance of Islamophobic graffiti on the building earmarked to be used as a mosque and community centre, members covered up the vandalism with displays of unity and attended County Hall on the evening of a meeting which forced the hand of Monmouthshire council’s Cabinet to reconsider the decision.
Abergavenny has been an official town of sanctuary since 2016, when it joined the national City of Sanctuary Network and initially connected with ESOL learners through the Welsh Refugee Council.
The town has also become home to many people via the Resettlement Scheme, gaining recognition from Monmouthshire County Council for its work in helping refugees and asylum seekers engage with the community across Abergavenny.
The county itself is now on a journey to be recognised as a County of Sanctuary, with a vision of gaining formal recognition as a place that welcomes and supports individuals seeking refuge.
Having won the highest accolade of the Welsh Refugee Council’s awards evening, Abergavenny’s position as a place that welcomes people from all backgrounds continues to be recognised. The group also maintains links with people in other parts of Wales, including the cities of Newport and Cardiff.
As well as campaigning for the rights of people seeking sanctuary, they also organise social events for people to practise English and enjoy the local countryside.
Accepting the award, the group said that they were pleased to have been recognised for their work. Committee members Lindsay Wright and Catherine Hart were present at the ceremony in Cardiff.
“[We] were very surprised but delighted to receive the award on behalf of a very dedicated and hardworking team,” they said.
“Our members receive at least as much as they give in their interactions with people who have found sanctuary in Abergavenny.”
“Recently, we have been supporting the opening of a mosque in the town, where the community will be able to share in the welcome and hospitality which Muslim families always offer.”
The group was nominated for the award by Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Mary Ann Brocklesby and the Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Angela Sandles.
The voluntary organisation continues to support refugees and asylum seekers around the town in many ways, including practical help with resettling families and advocating in situations where language may be a barrier, such as healthcare and employment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.