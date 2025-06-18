THE opening of a new radiotherapy unit at Nevill Hall hospital will not be enough to tackle the problem with cancer waiting lists in Gwent, according to a local politician.
Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has welcomed the new radiotherapy centre which is due to open in Abergavenny, but has said that real change is needed.
In his recent question to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Peter Fox highlighted the positive impact the new centre would have for residents within the Health Board area, but explained the recent NHS statistics made for grim reading, and needed to be addressed.
The most recent numbers for ‘suspected open cancer pathways’ showed there were 3664 in the ABUHB area, the second highest in Wales.
Mr Fox asked the Welsh Government what steps they were taking to improve these statistics, in order to provide real change for people, and to ensure they are diagnosed and treated as soon as possible.
“It is excellent to see a new radiotherapy centre on the horizon in my constituency, and this will go a long way in helping my constituents and others in the health board area,” he said.
“Our excellent healthcare professionals do everything they can, but they need the right systems in place. There is systemic failure in our NHS as a result of 25 years of mismanagement by the Welsh Labour Government, and this needs to be changed.”
It is expected that the new unit will increase capacity for cancer care in the region by up to 20 per cent, and will act as an extension to the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, but there are concerns that the new facility in Abergavenny will only scrape the surface of the true extent of the issue.
As of July 2024, Welsh Government data revealed only 55.4 per cent of patients in the Anuerin Bevan catchment started their cancer treatment journey within the target time of 62 days, which is well below the 75 per cent target set across the whole of Wales.
While this meant the health board was the third highest performer in the country at the time, the amount of people waiting more than three months to start treatment for cancer here still makes for worrying reading.
Mr Fox acknowledged that the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, and now the Velindre @ Nevill Hall radiotherapy unit, are in part reliant on fundraisers within the community to run effectively, but urged the Welsh Government to take action.
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank and congratulate a number of organisations in my constituency who have raised significant funds for cancer centres and further research in recent weeks. We have seen charity balls, cycle events and even a mud run,” he said.
“I have asked the Welsh Government for action to ensure everyone in Wales has access to a diagnosis as early as possible, the treatment they need, whilst also making sure our excellent doctors and nurses have what they need too.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.