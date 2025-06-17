The representatives discussed the safety concerns on the road and welcomed the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates, who met with Monmouthshire County Council along with representatives of Raglan Community Council, Catherine Fookes MP and Senedd Members discussing the lack of progress in addressing the safety concerns.
Due to the issues raised Mr Skates visited the A40 at Raglan to see the issues first-hand.
“I’m really grateful that Welsh Transport Minister Ken Skates was able to visit the A40 at Raglan to see the issues first-hand,” said Catherine Fookes MP.
MS for Monmouth Peter Fox has consistently raised the issue of the A40 at Raglan with the Welsh Government and highlighted the need for action at the accident hotspot after a fatal incident vicinity in the last few weeks.
Ken Skates, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport, viewed several photographs of incidents over the last several years after following the incidents the community witnessed, specifically over the last few weeks.
On May 24 there was another car accident at the A40 junctions in Raglan, and since Laura Anne Jones has campaigned for safer junctions on the road.
At this time 50mph speed restrictions were put in place permanently along the stretch of road, but Ms Jones believed this was insufficient.
Laura Anne Jones MS for Monmouth said: “I made clear that it was important for the Cabinet Secretary to not only meet me but the strong team of people - cross-political party, all levels of Government of Raglan/ Monmouthshire as we all united in our concern about this dangerous stretch of road and its junctions and agree of the absolute need for a proper solution to its problems.”
