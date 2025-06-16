An approach from the Chronicle has revealed Monmouthshire County Council employs just six civil enforcement officers, and it is now conducting a review of how it enforces parking measures across the county.
This comes after questions being raised over the quantity of civil enforcement officers being employed in neighbouring counties, with four officers currently on the pay roll in nearby Torfaen.
Residents have raised concerns that cars on double yellow lines, dog fouling and cars overstaying time limits in car parks have all become recurring issues that don’t seem to be improving.
With that being said, a Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said that they “will explore the potential role of new technology in supporting enforcement efforts." This would aim to alleviate the stress put on officers to cover such large areas of the county, allowing technology such as cameras to monitor key problem areas 24/7.
This method is thought to offer a cheaper alternative than employment of additional enforcement officers whilst still relaying the county council with useful information to prevent reoccurring problems within Monmouthshire’s towns.
Issues were raised when the pay and display parking ticket prices were increased by 10% in April after the council budget review, which has caused a stir among residents. This rise in ticket price has been noted to be higher than that of current inflation rates. Therefore, this review aims to come to a well-rounded conclusion that won’t put the people or the county out of pocket.
Chepstow, dubbed the “wild west” of parking has seen drivers parking “where and when they want,” with councillor Lisa Dymock even being spotted parking on St Mary Street which only vehicles making deliveries are entitled to enter. This showcases a complete disregard for parking restrictions from the top down in Monmouthshire. Change should be imminent.
