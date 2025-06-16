School students from across Monmouthshire took part in variety of sports development activities to encourage better health, wellbeing and engagement with their community.
Last week, the MonLife Sports Development Team hosted primary school pupils from across Monmouthshire at their annual PlayMaker Conferences.
The conference brings together Monmouthshire’s young leaders for training and to celebrate their leadership journeys.
Unfortunately, due to the weather, our event with Monmouth Cluster Primary School's has been postponed for this academic year. The events included various workshops, such as developing play opportunities, promoting Active Travel, pupil voice, healthy eating, sustainability, water safety and many more.
The week-long programme of events received fantastic support from our Comprehensive Schools, who provided facilities for the events, as well as Abergavenny Rugby Club at Bailey Park.
The MonLife Sports Development Team has been delivering the Sports Leaders PlayMaker Award throughout this academic year, engaging with nearly all Monmouthshire primary schools.
After the pupils have achieved the award, they assist with providing a positive impact on wellbeing within their schools.
Councillor Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Engagement and Equalities, said: “The PlayMaker Conference is a wonderful opportunity to engage with our young leaders.“It’s so fantastic to see these young people develop and grow from Playmakers in year 5 to volunteering in youth work in secondary school and then often starting their careers in sports development in Monmouthshire.“It’s an inspiring journey, and a joy to see.”Across the week, 43 Leadership Academy volunteers supported the events, recording 172 hours between them.
