An open air cinema is set to hit Abergavenny for the first time with a special evening in store for visitors, as the big screen is brought to Pen y Pound Stadium.
Abergavenny Town are showing The Greatest Showman on Friday June 27th with several food vendors and a licensed bar taking over the pitch at the stadium.
The event, which the organisers hope can become a recurring occasion on the calendar, comes to the town at time where the future of cinema here remains uncertain.
Baker Street Cinema is still on the market for £625,000 with a local group steering the campaign for a community purchase of the building to maintain the presence of the film industry in Abergavenny. But with no guarantees over what the future will bring, events such as this could become more important for the local community.
“We had never really thought of it being something that could fill a more regular gap in the community going forwards,” the organisers told the Chronicle.
“But we make no secret of wanting to bring this back as a recurring event every year and we are really excited for the night to finally be here.”
The film itself won’t begin until 9.30pm to give the sun a chance to set before the main event gets underway. But the organisers are urging people to get in early to enjoy the food and drink vendors, including Oddoven, Sweet Treats Cardiff, Vanity Waffle and Panteg Pizza Co.
Performers will also be bringing the heat with a fire breathing display ahead of the film too, which is expected to last until 11pm.
Tickets are still available on eventbrite, but they will now also be available on the gate. U16s must be accompanied by an adult, with gates opening at 7pm.
